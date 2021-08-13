Advertisement

DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that the base was being placed on lockdown.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base.

“If you encounter the individual and have a safe route, RUN. If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE. Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent,” the post said. “If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT.”

The Facebook notice said the “description of the individual” being sought “is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci Bag.” The base said officials had information that the “individual is believed to be armed.”

The base later said in an updated post that authorities were looking for two people: “One individual is a black male, medium build with dreads wearing ripped blue jeans and with dreads. The second individual is a black male wearing green pants and a white top. He may be injured.”

The 905-acre base in southeast Washington houses Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units, along with the Washington field office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the headquarters of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

* LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN | There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known...

Posted by Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle accident along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Driver identified in fatal crash along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Cora the Elephant
Topeka Zoo prepares to say goodbye to oldest animal in the park
Shawnee County has a Summary Index score of 15 for the week of August 1-7.
New covid cases in Shawnee Co. increase for 7th consecutive week
Man that fled to Mexico following 2015 rape convicted 6 years later
Nationwide test alert Wednesday
Didn’t get the emergency alert test on your cell phone? Here’s how to opt in

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Katherine Morgan wipes sweat from her forehead while walking to work in high temperatures on...
Northwest heat wave and bad air from wildfires pose danger
Rolando Galindo
Emporia man behind bars after Thursday night police chase, standoff
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida