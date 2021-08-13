Advertisement

Crews respond to turnpike crash early Friday in southeast Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were called early Friday to a single-vehicle crash on the Kansas Turnpike in southeast Topeka.

The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 470 on the turnpike near S.E. California Avenue.

Authorities said no injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred in the left lane as rain was falling in the Topeka area.

The crash scene was reported to be cleared as of 4:03 a.m. Friday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

