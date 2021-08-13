Advertisement

Cora’s health improves as she responds to medication

Cora the Elephant
Cora the Elephant(Topeka Zoo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cora the elephant is on an upswing after Zoo staff was worried about her health.

The Topeka Zoo posted on Facebook on Friday that Cora’s health has significantly improved since they started to worry on Thursday. It said she had begun to respond to medication and even gained an appetite.

According to the Zoo, Cora’s health condition is described as day-to-day.

Topeka Zoo prepares to say goodbye to oldest animal in the park

