Convicted murderer of Jodi Sanderholm to be appointed counsel for post-conviction DNA test
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has approved a motion from Justin Thurber, the man convicted of killing Jodi Sanderholm in 2007, to appoint counsel for a post-conviction DNA test as litigation surrounding the appeal of his convictions is ongoing.
The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 122,739: State of Kansas v. Justin Eugene Thurber, it reversed the Cowley Co. District Court’s decision to deny Thurber’s motion to appoint counsel for his petition for postconviction DNA testing.
According to the Court, the District Court decided that due to Thurber’s direct appeal being ongoing, his convictions had not become “final” so an attempt to seek relief was premature.
On review, the Court said it found that Kansas law does not require that a petitioner’s conviction be final on direct appeal before the petitioner can initiate proceedings.
According to the High Court, it further concluded that K.S.A. 2020 Supp. 21-2512 constitutes a special legislative exception to the general rule that a district court loses jurisdiction once a case has been docketed for appeal.
Consequently, the Court said it reversed the Cowley Co. Court’s decision and remanded the matter back for further proceedings separate from ongoing litigation over Thurber’s direct appeal of his convictions.
Thurber was arrested in 2007 and convicted in 2009 for raping and killing Jodi Sanderholm, 19, after he stalked members of her college dance team. He was sentenced to death in 2009. He sent a letter to the editor of the Arkansas City Traveler that said he was innocent and there was evidence that could prove it. In 2017, his attorneys argued that he was developmentally disabled, and in 2018, the Supreme Court postponed his death sentence.
