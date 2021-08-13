Advertisement

Church member of 60 years donates estate to United Methodist Church

By Tori Whalen and Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church is holding an estate sale.

The church is selling furniture, games and various household items donated by a member of over 60 years that moved into assisted living. Money raised will help the church support the community.

“It’s wonderful,” volunteer Diana Whitney said. “We support so many missions, most of which are here in the city of Topeka. All of our members come up and be able to be a part of this, and still support the church at this time, is just wonderful.”

The sale continues tomorrow from 9-12 p.m. at 3042 Lincolnshire Road. Masks are required and no more than 20 people are allowed inside the home.

