Burger Stand holds delayed ribbon cutting for new location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A popular restaurant made its new home official.

The Burger Stand cut the ribbon Friday on its restaurant in Brookfield Village. They closed their original College Hill location in February, and reopened in May in Brookwood shopping center - off southwest 29th and Oakley.

Owners say they have more parking and seating, plus two private event room and an improved kitchen. They’re also glad to be bouncing back from the pandemic.

“It still is challenging, Owner Simon Bates said. “We’ve got a lot of inflation, a lot of rising cost, and every day is a different set of challenges but our staff has proven to be strong and willing to go above and beyond and stick with us and we are going to fight it out.”

Bates says the location also has a large outdoor patio, and they continue to follow extra precautions to prevent COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.