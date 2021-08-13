B&C Equine Rescue will host free liberty training for horses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Patrick Sullivan is on a 2,500-mile journey to share his knowledge on liberty training.

One of his first stops was B&C Equine Rescue where he is donating three days of open sessions.

“Currently we are riding across the country from California to Kentucky on my two horses Gami and Hal and we are doing it bridleless which means there is nothing on their head and we are only steering them with our legs and our ropes and we are putting our lives in their hands,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan spent the last two weeks in Kansas, traveling to different towns to show people how they can benefit from this technique.

“We just got back to Hutchinson Correctional Facility and we spent three days there and worked with the inmates and these men in their program to teach them how to heal through these horses and how to teach the horses a few horses meaning to connect with the person without the use of ropes and then we went to mission creek to work with mental and disabled people to show them how to connect with horses on a meaningful level,” he said.

Liberty training uses several methods to bond with a horse, plus, a lot of patience.

“Lots of talking, stroking, feed, just being close to them some don’t know how to accept it but the more you talk to them and bond with them, they will start to trust you and they don’t forget, they don’t forget the bondage and they just trust you,” said Brenda Grimmett.

Sullivan says a key to eliminating ropes in training lies with the horse.

“Your horse has to be relaxed first the only way to communicate with your horse is when they are willing and able to think without reacting because horses are prey animals and we are predators as humans so in order for us to communicate the horse has to be relaxed and confident around us,” said Sullivan.

