Armyworms invading yards in south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tiny insects are causing big problems for some homeowners in Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Extension Office posted on Facebook saying it has received numerous reports about armyworms.

The fall armyworm caterpillars feed on grass blades and plants near the surface soil. They appear in large numbers and could make your yard turn brown quickly.

It happened to Cyndi Deree and her husband who both work at Dutch’s Greenhouse.

“I want people everywhere to know this is out there if you don’t want to lose your lawn you need to pay attention because once you see ‘em they’re already doin’ damage,” said Deree.

Cyndi says if you notice brown spots in your yard, you should speak with an expert at a Greenhouse to find treatment.

