Annual softball tournament aims to send kid with neuromuscular disease to camp
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 42nd annual HOG Softball Tournament takes place Friday thru Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15, at Joe Campbell Baseball Stadium, Rossville.
The non-traditional tournament “fines” teams for things like a home run, an error, making a bad play - or good play! - and even wearing the wrong outfit. Several games and activities also surround the event. A silent auction, which runs through 7 p.m. Saturday, features a Patrick Mahomes wood burning artwork.
Money goes to send children with neuromuscular disease age 6-17 to Camp Milton at Tall Oaks Conference Center in Linwood.
Sandra Becker, a volunteer with Neuromuscular Access Initiative, visited Eye on Northeast Kansas to fill us in on the fun.
