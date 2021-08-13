Annual softball tournament aims to send kid with neuromuscular disease to camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 42nd annual HOG Softball Tournament takes place Friday thru Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15, at Joe Campbell Baseball Stadium, Rossville.

The non-traditional tournament “fines” teams for things like a home run, an error, making a bad play - or good play! - and even wearing the wrong outfit. Several games and activities also surround the event. A silent auction, which runs through 7 p.m. Saturday, features a Patrick Mahomes wood burning artwork.

Money goes to send children with neuromuscular disease age 6-17 to Camp Milton at Tall Oaks Conference Center in Linwood.

Sandra Becker, a volunteer with Neuromuscular Access Initiative, visited Eye on Northeast Kansas to fill us in on the fun.

