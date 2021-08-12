Wichita man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for possession of child porn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man will spend over 11 years behind bars for possessing pornography of prepubescent girls.

Acting U.S. District Attorney Duston Slinkard says Thomas Schindler, 69, of Wichita, has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, detectives with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force went undercover on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network called BitTorrent.

During the investigation, officials identified Schindler as a network user in possession of child pornography. Detectives went to his home where he admitted to accessing and using the network to get child pornography.

Slinkard said a subsequent seizure of his computers found pornographic pictures of prepubescent girls.

Slinkard said he thanks the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations for their work on the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for his work on the prosecution.

According to Slinkard, the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a national initiative launched in May of 2006 by the Department of Justice to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.