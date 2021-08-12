Advertisement

Wichita man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for possession of child porn

FILE
FILE(Storyblocks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man will spend over 11 years behind bars for possessing pornography of prepubescent girls.

Acting U.S. District Attorney Duston Slinkard says Thomas Schindler, 69, of Wichita, has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, detectives with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force went undercover on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network called BitTorrent.

During the investigation, officials identified Schindler as a network user in possession of child pornography. Detectives went to his home where he admitted to accessing and using the network to get child pornography.

Slinkard said a subsequent seizure of his computers found pornographic pictures of prepubescent girls.

Slinkard said he thanks the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations for their work on the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for his work on the prosecution.

According to Slinkard, the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a national initiative launched in May of 2006 by the Department of Justice to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
Mayor Michelle De La Isla
Topeka mayor shares how COVID-19 heart damage led to need for pacemaker
An Amber Alert has been issued for Nina Senkbeil, 6. She was taken by her father, Jacob...
Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in Chanute
JCPD investigates a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School on Aug. 11, 2021.
Spring Valley Elementary school evacuated after threats made on social media
Mike Worswick passed away at 75-years-old. He was the CEO of Wolfe's Camera until it closed in...
CEO of Wolfe’s Camera in Topeka passes away at 75

Latest News

Ogden rollover
Ogden rollover
COVID Scorecard 8/12
COVID Scorecard 8/12
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Kansas unemployment claims decreased over 88% compared to 2020