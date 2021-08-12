Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Sydney

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Think about blending a new member into your family by adopting a Wednesday’s Child!

Sydney is preparing for a new experience at Juli’s Coffee and Bistro in downtown Topeka - it’s her first time making a smoothie. Another first coming up soon for Sydney is high school. She talks about her excitement, and nervousness, with Lori Hutchinson.

Sydney is an artistic teen, who would love to be taken in by a caring family that hopefully has cats.

For more information about Sydney, or any of the hundreds of others who are waiting to find adoptive homes, call 855-ADOPT-KS or browse adoptkskids.org to get a glimpse of the kids who need families.

