Advertisement

USPS proposes price increase for peak holiday season

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You could see a temporary price increase when you mail packages and letters this fall.

According to the United States Postal Service, the temporary rates would be effective during the peak holiday season, Oct. 3-Dec. 26, pending favorable review by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The proposed holiday surcharge would help offset anticipated rising delivery costs.

The planned price increases could range from $0.30 to $5, depending on the product and zone.

Explore the USPS price change tables

This proposed surcharge is part of the Postal Service’s “Delivering for America” 10-year plan that aims to recoup a projected $160 billion in losses over the next 10 years.

The USPS generally relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
An Amber Alert has been issued for Nina Senkbeil, 6. She was taken by her father, Jacob...
Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in Chanute
JCPD investigates a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School on Aug. 11, 2021.
Spring Valley Elementary school evacuated after threats made on social media
Mayor Michelle De La Isla
Topeka mayor shares how COVID-19 heart damage led to need for pacemaker
Mike Worswick passed away at 75-years-old. He was the CEO of Wolfe's Camera until it closed in...
CEO of Wolfe’s Camera in Topeka passes away at 75

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the...
Rand Paul reveals wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment in late financial disclosure
A 46-year-old Junction City woman rolled her car four times while trying to avoid another...
Driver rolls car trying to avoid vehicle with its hazard lights on
The U.S. Postal Service is looking to increase prices during the holiday shopping season.
USPS proposes price increases during holiday season