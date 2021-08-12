Union Pacific closes railroad crossing in Alma for maintenance

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A railroad crossing in Alma will be closed for about two days for maintenance.

The City of Alma says Union Pacific Railroad has closed the crossing on S. K-99 for maintenance. It said the closure should last about two days.

According to the City, since the railroad has mandated the closure, there is no posted detour. For now, residents should use the road between the tracks and the ball fields to navigate through the area.

The City reiterated that it and the State have no control over the closure of the railroad crossing, as it is owned and operated by Union Pacific.

