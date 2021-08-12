Advertisement

Union Pacific closes railroad crossing in Alma for maintenance

(WBAY photo)
(WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A railroad crossing in Alma will be closed for about two days for maintenance.

The City of Alma says Union Pacific Railroad has closed the crossing on S. K-99 for maintenance. It said the closure should last about two days.

According to the City, since the railroad has mandated the closure, there is no posted detour. For now, residents should use the road between the tracks and the ball fields to navigate through the area.

The City reiterated that it and the State have no control over the closure of the railroad crossing, as it is owned and operated by Union Pacific.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
Mayor Michelle De La Isla
Topeka mayor shares how COVID-19 heart damage led to need for pacemaker
An Amber Alert has been issued for Nina Senkbeil, 6. She was taken by her father, Jacob...
Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in Chanute
JCPD investigates a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School on Aug. 11, 2021.
Spring Valley Elementary school evacuated after threats made on social media
Mike Worswick passed away at 75-years-old. He was the CEO of Wolfe's Camera until it closed in...
CEO of Wolfe’s Camera in Topeka passes away at 75

Latest News

Two-vehicle accident along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Fatal crash causes delays along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Topeka man arrested in Ottawa chase
Topeka man arrested in Ottawa chase
Emporia hit and run charges
Emporia hit and run charges
Southwind Art Gallery and Framewoods
COVID-19 convinces owner of Southwind Art Gallery to retire, close gallery