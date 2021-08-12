Topekans win Jayhawk Gameday Experience promotions through Kansas Lottery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of Topekans have won Jayhawk Gameday Experience promotions through the Kansas Lottery.

The Kansas Lottery says almost 50 players will get to show off their love of KU after they won various Jayhawk Gameday Experience through PlayOn. It said players could enter three second-chance promotions: a pair of tickets to the KU home opener, 2021 season tickets and suite access for one of six home games.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the Home Opener Package includes a pair of tickets to the football game on Sept. 3, and access to the hospitality tent with food and beverages before kickoff. It said the prize is valued at $180 and the 16 winners are as follows:

Angela McKinley of Kansas City

Stephanie Ring of Bonner Springs

Cassidy Wallace of Garden City

Jimmy Wiley of Topeka

Jimmy Beckley of Pittsburg

Kevin Lehmkuhl of Hiawatha

Jason Croft of Durham

Richard Baker of Tonganoxie

Matt Boswell of Wichita

Robert Saxton of McLouth

Melissa Muldoon of Hoyt

William Evans of Overland Park

Frank Negley of Columbus

Tiffany Thompson of Topeka

Sheree Bredow of Topeka

Eric Hasenbank of Hillsboro

The Kansas Lottery said the Season Ticket Package includes a pair of tickets and parking passes for the 2021 KU Football season, with all mandatory federal withholding taxes paid by the Lottery. It said the prize is valued at $1,197 and the two winners are:

Brent Harris of Maize

Misty Cott of Topeka

Lastly, the Kansas Lottery said the Suite Access Package includes a pair of tickets to watch football from suite level at one game, as well as food and beverages. It said the prize is valued at $448 and the 30 winners are:

September 3 game: David Dick of Parsons Don Thompson Jr. of Topeka John Lawton of Council Grove Donald Smith of Kansas City Amber Haid of Topeka

September 18 game: Peter Murphy of Atchison Morgan Fellhoelter of Plainville Ancel Bartlett of Junction City Jim Shingleton of Hutchinson Demita Madison of Pittsburg

October 16 game: Joni Osage of Strong City Shaun Tibbits of Topeka Pam Keys of Leavenworth Russ Kuck of Topeka Dave Babcock of Lawrence

October 23 game: Jeff Griggs of Mound Valley Robert Dahl of Derby Jimmy James of Kansas City Frank Negley of Columbus Kelly Nachtigal of Newton

November 6 game: Tami Zahn of Lyons Mark Hamel of Plainville Andrew Schiffelbein of Garden City Michael Shaw of Dennis Carlos Landeros of Lyons

November 27 game: Lyndsay Perrin of Cherryvale Carol Clevenger of Galesburg Dana Knauf of Belle Plaine John Horsch of Wichita Kimberlye Halderman of Lawrence



According to the Kansas Lottery, players entered the promotion by using PlayOn points, which are earned by submitting winning and nonwinning tickets to the program. It said the Home Opener Package required 118 points per entry, the Suite Access Package required 145 points per entry and the Season Ticket Package required 220 points per entry. It said the promotions accepted entries from July 19 to Aug. 8 and there were 2,272 entries in the Home Opener promotion, 4,560 in the Suite Access promotion and 3,849 in the Season Ticket promotion.

The Kansas Lottery said details on other second-chance drawings, including the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, K-State Football Experience, cash, coupons and more can be found HERE.

