Topekans win Jayhawk Gameday Experience promotions through Kansas Lottery

FILE - Kansas quarterback Miles Kendrick (8) gets past Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes and...
FILE - Kansas quarterback Miles Kendrick (8) gets past Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes and defensive lineman Kevin Wilkins (99) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 55-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of Topekans have won Jayhawk Gameday Experience promotions through the Kansas Lottery.

The Kansas Lottery says almost 50 players will get to show off their love of KU after they won various Jayhawk Gameday Experience through PlayOn. It said players could enter three second-chance promotions: a pair of tickets to the KU home opener, 2021 season tickets and suite access for one of six home games.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the Home Opener Package includes a pair of tickets to the football game on Sept. 3, and access to the hospitality tent with food and beverages before kickoff. It said the prize is valued at $180 and the 16 winners are as follows:

  • Angela McKinley of Kansas City
  • Stephanie Ring of Bonner Springs
  • Cassidy Wallace of Garden City
  • Jimmy Wiley of Topeka
  • Jimmy Beckley of Pittsburg
  • Kevin Lehmkuhl of Hiawatha
  • Jason Croft of Durham
  • Richard Baker of Tonganoxie
  • Matt Boswell of Wichita
  • Robert Saxton of McLouth
  • Melissa Muldoon of Hoyt
  • William Evans of Overland Park
  • Frank Negley of Columbus
  • Tiffany Thompson of Topeka
  • Sheree Bredow of Topeka
  • Eric Hasenbank of Hillsboro

The Kansas Lottery said the Season Ticket Package includes a pair of tickets and parking passes for the 2021 KU Football season, with all mandatory federal withholding taxes paid by the Lottery. It said the prize is valued at $1,197 and the two winners are:

  • Brent Harris of Maize
  • Misty Cott of Topeka

Lastly, the Kansas Lottery said the Suite Access Package includes a pair of tickets to watch football from suite level at one game, as well as food and beverages. It said the prize is valued at $448 and the 30 winners are:

  • September 3 game:
    • David Dick of Parsons
    • Don Thompson Jr. of Topeka
    • John Lawton of Council Grove
    • Donald Smith of Kansas City
    • Amber Haid of Topeka
  • September 18 game:
    • Peter Murphy of Atchison
    • Morgan Fellhoelter of Plainville
    • Ancel Bartlett of Junction City
    • Jim Shingleton of Hutchinson
    • Demita Madison of Pittsburg
  • October 16 game:
    • Joni Osage of Strong City
    • Shaun Tibbits of Topeka
    • Pam Keys of Leavenworth
    • Russ Kuck of Topeka
    • Dave Babcock of Lawrence
  • October 23 game:
    • Jeff Griggs of Mound Valley
    • Robert Dahl of Derby
    • Jimmy James of Kansas City
    • Frank Negley of Columbus
    • Kelly Nachtigal of Newton
  • November 6 game:
    • Tami Zahn of Lyons
    • Mark Hamel of Plainville
    • Andrew Schiffelbein of Garden City
    • Michael Shaw of Dennis
    • Carlos Landeros of Lyons
  • November 27 game:
    • Lyndsay Perrin of Cherryvale
    • Carol Clevenger of Galesburg
    • Dana Knauf of Belle Plaine
    • John Horsch of Wichita
    • Kimberlye Halderman of Lawrence

According to the Kansas Lottery, players entered the promotion by using PlayOn points, which are earned by submitting winning and nonwinning tickets to the program. It said the Home Opener Package required 118 points per entry, the Suite Access Package required 145 points per entry and the Season Ticket Package required 220 points per entry. It said the promotions accepted entries from July 19 to Aug. 8 and there were 2,272 entries in the Home Opener promotion, 4,560 in the Suite Access promotion and 3,849 in the Season Ticket promotion.

The Kansas Lottery said details on other second-chance drawings, including the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, K-State Football Experience, cash, coupons and more can be found HERE.

