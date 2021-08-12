Advertisement

Topeka Zoo prepares to say goodbye to oldest animal in the park

Cora the Elephant
Cora the Elephant(Topeka Zoo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Keepers at the Topeka Zoo are preparing to say goodbye to their oldest animal, Cora the Elephant.

The Topeka Zoo says in a heartfelt Facebook post on Thursday, Aug. 12, that Cora the Elephant’s health had greatly deteriorated over the past few days. It said She is 63-years-old and her age may finally be catching up to her.

The Zoo said in the field, keepers often get attached to animals they work with. In their minds, Cora will live forever. It said she has had a long life, far longer than many other in her species.

This is a developing story.

