Topeka residents express concerns over rise in COVID cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID cases on the rise both locally and nationally, some Topeka residents are expressing concern as the pandemic appears to be picking up steam.

Volunteers at a Harvesters food distribution this week said they believed vaccinations held the key to getting the COVID pandemic under control.

The food giveaway was taking place for the first time this year in the parking lot of the Stormont Vail Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.

The event, held the first Tuesday of each month, had moved in January to the parking lot of the former Gordman’s store at 3245 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The move was made to allow for people to come to the Stormont Vail Events Center to receive COVID vaccinations. Thousands came to the events center for shots, which now are available at numerous locations including drug stores and supermarkets.

But when the number of COVID cases began to dip, fewer people were getting shots.

The COVID vaccination shot at the events center was shut down a few weeks ago.

Now, COVID cases are on the rise again, largely as a result of the new Delta strain of the coronavirus. Experts say those who haven’t been vaccinated are at highest risk for serious complications arising from COVID.

Tom Shehi, of Topeka, who was among several dozen volunteers at Tuesday’s Harvesters food distribution, said he believes vaccinations are an important step in helping curb the rising number of COVID cases.

“I think we all want to avoid what we went through last summer,” Shehi said, “and the way to do that is to get the shots.

“I think it’s more safe to get the shot than it is not to get the shot.

“And I feel bad for the kids that aren’t getting to have a normal school year, so I’d like to see them stay as safe as possible.”

A number of school districts and governmental offices are once again requiring face masks of all who enter their facilities.

Susan Burdiek, of Topeka, another volunteer at the Harvesters food distribution on Tuesday, said she believed wearing face masks is another step people can take to prevent the spread of COVID.

“I am concerned,” Burdiek said, “and I think wearing masks does help, and definitely getting vaccinated to all who can.”

Burdiek said she understood that some people don’t get vaccinated “for religion purposes,” but “that’s their decision.”

Frank Meadows, of Topeka, one of the organizers of the Harvesters food distribution, said the decision on whether to get vaccinated is causing a division in the United States.

Meadows said it wouldn’t surprise him if at some point in the near future, people would need to show official proof of vaccination before they could enter some buildings or businesses.

“We have to realize that we are members of a community,” Meadows said, “a human community that right now is suffering worldwide. And we all have a part to play in the solving of the problem -- as a quote from my favorite politician, as she would say, ‘to ameliorate the human condition.’

“We can all do our part and we must do our part to get this behind us.”

