Topeka Pediatrician says masks are the key to students staying in school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After months of uncertainty, students are starting the year with in-person learning.

USD 437 Auburn Washburn headed back Thursday.

“It is awesome to have everyone back in the classroom we have a choice today if we wear a mask or no mask which is awesome and I am just excited and this is my second year and I am expecting a great year,” said teacher, Dianna Burton.

USD 437 is not requiring masks, but pediatrician Kelsey Zubiaur says masks are one of the tools that could keep children in schools.

“Not every child is eligible for the vaccine yet it is only approved for kids down to 12 years of age we hope that will change some time this winter but we dont have a timeline for that yet but some children are protected with the vaccine even those childrens can be further protected with masking,” she said.

She says it is important to keep kids in schools for many reasons--

“It’s recommended that we get children back in school there are a lot of problems with having children out of school for a prolonged time its one of our primary times where we can get in touch with kids we can identify probelms at home like abuse and neglect as well as mental health issues,” Zubiaur said. Plus, she says the best way for them to learn is at their desk in the classroom.

“Kids are really concerned with being remote because it was really hard to pay attention and it’s hard to spend seven hours on a screen everyday but its hard to focus even for adults,” she said.

Teachers are confident they can bring students back up to speed after being remote last year.

“Everyone is at a different level no matter what every yearso the challeneges kids struggled with zooming in last year, we’re going to bring them back up to speed and do individual assignments with them and helping them out. But I think each kid works best when they work with each other and their teacher and we will bring everyone to where they need to be,” Burton said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.