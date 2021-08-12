Advertisement

Topeka man injured in crash during police chase in Ottawa

A Topeka man was injured in a crash that occurred during a police chase Wednesday afternoon in...
A Topeka man was injured in a crash that occurred during a police chase Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a crash that occurred during a police chase Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa, authorities said.

The man was identified as Dalton D. Hartley, 20.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday at 7th and S. Cedar streets in Ottawa.

The patrol said Hartley was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu east on 7th Street and was fleeing from a Franklin County sheriff’s vehicle.

The Malibu failed to stop at a stop sign at 7th and Cedar streets and struck a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was traveling south on Cedar.

Hartley was transported to Advent Health in Ottawa for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

A passenger in the Malibu, Shelby R. Rima, 29 of Ottawa, also was taken to Advent Health for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said neither Hartley nor Rima was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Silverado, Thomas Nichol, 63, of Ottawa, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Nichol was wearing a seat belt.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

