Topeka girl wins Presidential Award for environmental education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka girl has been named a Presidential Awardee for her project on palm oil that educates the community about its role in deforestation.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says in partnership with the White House Council on Environmental Quality, it has named Adelyn Meyer, of Topeka, as the recipient of the President’s Environmental Youth Award.

According to the EPA, Meyer received the award in the K-5 category in Region 7 for a “Just Say No to Palm Oil” project that raises awareness about palm oil’s role in deforestation.

“This past school year has been one of the most challenging for our nation, yet students and teachers across the country remained dedicated to tackling the most pressing environmental challenges we face – from climate change to environmental justice,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I’m so proud of the remarkable youth and educators we’re honoring today, and their work to make a difference in their communities. By working hand in hand, we can create a more sustainable, more equitable world.”

“It is humbling and inspiring to see the impact these educators and students are having on their communities and our planet,” said White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory. “I congratulate the awardees and the schools they represent for applying their creativity, leadership, and passion to solving the environmental problems of our time, from confronting the climate crisis and conserving our lands and waters to pursuing environmental justice for all. These remarkable educators and students are leading the way toward a more equitable, sustainable and healthy future.”

The EPA said the PEYA was established by the Environmental Education Act of 1970 and recognizes outstanding community-level environmental projects by K-12 students that promote awareness of natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. Each year, it said the PEYA honors a variety of local projects developed by students, school classes, summer camp attendees and youth organizations to promote engagement in environmental stewardship and protection.

From across the nation, the EPA said 32 students who worked as a team or individually on 16 projects that received the award are recognized for their leadership and commitment to environmental education. It said an additional 14 students received honorable mentions.

For more information about the winning projects, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.