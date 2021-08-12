Thursday forecast: Hot again today, much cooler tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We just have to get through one more day of extreme heat before a big cool down tomorrow as a cold front pushes through. This will bring a decent chance of scattered showers/storms tonight where some storms may be strong to severe.

While tonight is the highest chance of rain for the next 8 days there does remain some leftover rain tomorrow especially in the morning and if there’s any rain leftover in the afternoon, it’ll be south of I-70. It depends how far south the front gets.

The uncertainty exists on the storm chances Friday night through the weekend. Several models keep the rain in central Kansas possibly affecting the western portion of the viewing area while other models have the rain a little farther east. This means there is the potential to have rain in a few spots Friday night and Saturday but due to the low confidence still hesitant on putting it in the 8 day. Of course an increase in cloud cover and even rain will keep temperatures even cooler.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SW 5-10 mph. Heat indices 103-110°. Storms have the potential to develop between 5-7pm.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms likely. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with wind and heavy rain the primary hazards. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tomorrow: Hit and miss showers/storms through the day. Highs in the 80s (low 80s for those with more cloud cover and rain, mid-upper 80s for those with dry conditions and thinner clouds or even peeks of sun). Winds NE 5-10 mph.

As lows drop in the 60s Friday night we’ll keep an eye on the rain chance on if it stays out toward central Kansas or the probability it increases for at least portions of the WIBW viewing area. Same for Saturday as highs will be in the 80s. There is a storm chance in the 8 day Saturday night to reflect a chance of storms over the weekend but be mindful of changes to the timing and details of this as we get closer to the weekend.

Next week gradually warms back up in the low 90s and while one of the long range models is indicating rain Sunday night into Monday, the probability is very low so the first rain chance of the work week will likely be late Wednesday into Thursday.

Taking Action:

Stay safe in the heat, last day before the cool down: Make sure you’re staying safe by drinking plenty of water, limiting your outdoor exposure, listening to your body, keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car.

As storms increase late today and last on and off potentially through the weekend, as of now Friday has the highest probability of rain affecting outdoor plans through mid afternoon before the chance diminishes by the evening. It’s still not to the point you need to cancel outdoor plans just be aware. Same can be said for the weekend as confidence remains low on if and how widespread any rain will affect your outdoor plans.

Primarily a wind threat but large hail is also possible. Storms will begin to develop between 5-7pm (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.