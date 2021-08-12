Thunderstorms ongoing in northern Kansas, relief is coming!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is our last really hot day before we bring things down to normal and it looks like things will stay that way for at least the next week or so.

As of Thursday afternoon, thunderstorms are ongoing in our northern counties from Clay county to Doniphan county. A cold front will sag south late this afternoon and evening and will initiate more storm development with the potential for severe weather with the main hazard being wind gusts between 60-70 mph. The hail threat is low and the tornado threat is almost non-existent. Areas east of Highway 75 have the highest chance at seeing the damaging winds with rain and thunderstorms likely elsewhere.

Rain showers and a few small storms may linger into mid morning Friday with temperatures a few degrees below average Friday afternoon. Isolated rain showers are possible throughout the day on Friday into Friday night, but most should remain dry after noon.

This evening: Thunderstorms develop along cold front in northern Kansas. Some of these storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts the primary hazard.

Tonight: Storms continue throughout the night with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows near 70. Winds S then N at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Morning rain showers and storms, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain chances are a little less certain this weekend. Any rain chances Saturday through Monday are low at this time. There are some indications that we could see more rain and storms Monday evening, but not all models are in agreement on whether the rain will be in Northeast Kansas or in Western Kansas. Because of this, a slight rain chance has been added for Monday night.

One thing we are certain of is the cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s near 90 degrees for the next several days with no major temperature changes expected the next week or so. It is looking like we will see another cold front towards the end of next week that could bring more rain chances to the area as well as keep our temperatures in the upper 80s.

Cooler temperatures are on their way with several low rain chances (WIBW)

Taking Action:

As storms increase late today and last on and off potentially through the weekend, as of now Friday has the highest probability of rain affecting outdoor plans through mid afternoon before the chance diminishes by the evening. It’s still not to the point you need to cancel outdoor plans just be aware. Same can be said for the weekend as confidence remains low on if and how widespread any rain will affect your outdoor plans.

Marginal Severe Storm Risk (WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

