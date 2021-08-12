Advertisement

Some Topeka residents to receive satisfaction survey

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 400 Topekans will get a satisfaction survey in the mail to help improve city projects and programs.

The City of Topeka says it will host its 2021 Citizen Survey from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30. It said the survey will be done virtually through the nationally recognized ETC Institute.

According to the City, ETC will mail the survey and a City-approved project description letter to random residents. It said residents will be given two chances to respond, once through an online link included in a letter with a postage-paid return envelope.

The City said the second chance will come 7-10 days after the surveys are mailed. It said ETC will follow up with those that received a survey via email or phone. It said the firm’s goal is to get at least 400 completed surveys.

According to the City, a sample of 400 will give it results that have a margin of error +/-4.9% at the 95% level of confidence. It said ETC consultants will oversee the distribution of the sample to make sure it reflects the demographic composition of Topeka based on age, geographic dispersion, gender, race or ethnicity and other factors.

The City said the survey will gather feedback on a wide variety of City programs and services and gather respondent information.

“The City of Topeka Satisfaction Survey is a great tool to help staff identify what we are doing well, along with identifying opportunities for improvement and helping the city to identify budget priorities,” said City Manager Brent Trout. “Citizen engagement is incredibly important and has previously helped the city to strategically invest in our city and improve our quality of life.”

According to the City, the findings of the survey will be presented to the Governing Body in November and posted to its website.

