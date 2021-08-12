Advertisement

Fatal crash causes delays along I-70 in Dickinson Co.

By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person has died in a fiery crash along I-70 in Dickinson County.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner, the crash happened around milepost 284, which is located near Chapman.

The crash involved two vehicles, and at least one person has died.

As of 1:30 p.m., I-70 is completely closed between K-43 and Milford Lake Road.

KHP says their Critical Highway Accident Response Team will be responding to the scene and ask anyone who may have witnessed the moments leading up to the accident to contact their agency.

This is a developing story.

