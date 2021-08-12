Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office serves 47 of 80 warrants during DUI Warrant Operation

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office served 47 warrants during a recent DUI enforcement warrant operation.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it conducted a DUI Warrant Operation from Aug. 1, through Aug. 7, which aggressively served felony and misdemeanor warrants in the county.

The days between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the Sheriff’s Office said, are known as the “Deadliest 100 Days of Summer.” Across the nation, it said various law enforcement agencies focus on increased and strategic traffic enforcement to keep roadways safe.

During the initiative, the Sheriff’s Office said it attempted to serve 80 warrants. It said those results are as follows:

  • 47 of 80 warrants served
    • 9 felony warrants served
    • 38 misdemeanor warrants served
      • 28 traffic warrants
      • 14 criminal warrants
        • First-degree murder (DUI) warrant
        • Rape warrant
      • 4 civil warrants
      • 1 juvenile warrant

As a result, the Sheriffs’ Office said three new felony and four new misdemeanor cases are under investigation as of Aug. 12. Several cases pend federal investigation. During the initiative, it said multiple handguns, ammunition and controlled substances were seized.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will continue these efforts to keep the community safe.

