Riley Co. Grade School will start school year with new principal, updated building

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) -Riley County Grade School is heading into the new school year with a newly upgraded building and a new principal.

Jared Larson, who attended Riley County Schools, takes over as principal following the retirement of longtime Riley County Grade School principal, Teresa Grant.

Larson says the newly remodeled building will take some time to get used to, but the changes were much needed.

The construction and remodel added additional classrooms and included accessibility updates needed to make the school a safe place for all students.

“We care about your students and we’re really excited to have them here and we’re going to do our best to have a great year and keep them safe and learn a lot of things.” Riley County Grade School Principal, Jared Larson says.

Back to School night for grade school and middle school students will be held on Tuesday, August 24th from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

Students in Preschool through 9th grade and high school students new to the district will return to the classrooms on Thursday August 26th.

Masks will be required while being transported in a school vehicle, and are highly recommended, but not mandated, to be worn throughout the school day. Additional information about the USD 378 Riley County Schools reopening plan can be found here.

