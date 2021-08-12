Advertisement

RCPD investigates carjacking in Manhattan

(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery in Manhattan.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for aggravated robbery in the 1100 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

A 54-year-old man reported he was sitting in his car when three unknown suspects threatened him with a gun and stole his wallet, keys and silver 1998 Buick Regal.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.

Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

