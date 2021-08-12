Advertisement

Pair charged in recent Emporia hit-and-run, kidnapping case

Mariah Lopez, left, and Analysa Tamez face charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that developed into a brief kidnapping incident on Aug. 2 in Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Emporia women allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision that developed into a brief kidnapping incident have been formally charged in the case in Lyon County District Court.

KVOE Radio reports Analysa Tamez, 26, has been charged with aggravated battery; failure to stop at an accident resulting in great bodily harm; kidnapping; criminal restraint; witness or victim intimidation; operating a vehicle without a valid license; and marijuana possession.

Another woman, Mariah Lopez, 27, has been charged with kidnapping; criminal restraint; witness or victim intimidation by preventing the reporting of victimization; operating a vehicle without a valid license; and marijuana possession.

KVOE says affidavits in both cases have been sealed.

The incident was reported late in the evening of Aug. 2 near Ninth and East streets in Emporia.

According to Emporia police, Tamez was driving a sport utility vehicle south on East Street when she collided with cyclist Christian Jenkins, 26, who was eastbound on Ninth Street.

Tamez and Lopez then allegedly put Jenkins in the back of their SUV and drove around town for around 30 minutes before they Jenkins out near her home.

Emporia police said Jenkins suffered broken teeth and significant facial injuries in the incident.

KVOE says first appearances for Tamez and Lopez are set for 2:30 pm Sept. 9 in Lyon County District Court in Emporia.

