New covid cases in Shawnee Co. increase for 7th consecutive week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Weekly new COVID-19 cases have increased in Shawnee County for the 7th consecutive week.

The Shawnee County Health Department released the latest Community Indicator Report Thursday morning.

It puts the county in the “orange” or substantial zone with a summary index score of 15. That is just on the brink of moving into the high category of community transmission.

The report said for the week of August 1-7th the number of new cases was 567, up from 365 the week before.

The percent of positive tests is 8.8%, which is .4% higher than the previous week.

Another concerning measure on the index report is the stress on the county’s hospitals. That has increased from 2.5 to 2.8, which remains in the high category.

