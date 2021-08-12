Advertisement

New covid cases in Shawnee Co. increase for 7th consecutive week

Shawnee County has a Summary Index score of 15 for the week of August 1-7.
Shawnee County has a Summary Index score of 15 for the week of August 1-7.(SCHD)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Weekly new COVID-19 cases have increased in Shawnee County for the 7th consecutive week.

The Shawnee County Health Department released the latest Community Indicator Report Thursday morning.

It puts the county in the “orange” or substantial zone with a summary index score of 15. That is just on the brink of moving into the high category of community transmission.

The report said for the week of August 1-7th the number of new cases was 567, up from 365 the week before.

The percent of positive tests is 8.8%, which is .4% higher than the previous week.

Another concerning measure on the index report is the stress on the county’s hospitals. That has increased from 2.5 to 2.8, which remains in the high category.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
An Amber Alert has been issued for Nina Senkbeil, 6. She was taken by her father, Jacob...
Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in Chanute
JCPD investigates a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School on Aug. 11, 2021.
Spring Valley Elementary school evacuated after threats made on social media
Mayor Michelle De La Isla
Topeka mayor shares how COVID-19 heart damage led to need for pacemaker
Mike Worswick passed away at 75-years-old. He was the CEO of Wolfe's Camera until it closed in...
CEO of Wolfe’s Camera in Topeka passes away at 75

Latest News

Topeka residents express concern over rising COVID cases
Frank Meadows, of Topeka, said people need to do their part to help end the coronavirus pandemic.
Topeka residents express concerns over rise in COVID cases
Riley Co. Police Department Looking to Beef Up Workforce
Riley Co. Police Department Looking to Beef Up Workforce
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 8-12-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 8-12-21