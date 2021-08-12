Advertisement

National organization calls for stronger language in legislation to keep kids from dying in hot cars

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year-old in Maple City died after they crawled into a hot vehicle on their own, a national organization is reminding families that this could happen to anyone.

Kids and Cars, a national safety organization, says on Tuesday, Aug. 8, a 2-year-old tragically died in a hat car in Maple City. The child woke up from a nap and snuck outside and into a vehicle on their own, but was not able to get back out of the car and was not found in time. It said this is the fourth child to perish in a hot car this week and the 14th in 2021.

According to the organization, over 1,000 kids have died in hot cars nationally since 1990 with 2018 and 2019 being the worst years in history. At least 26% of these deaths happen when a kid gets into a vehicle on their own.

Kids and Cars said the Hot Cars Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives as part of the INVEST in America Act. It said the bill requires all new vehicles to be equipped with a system to detect children left unattended or who may have entered vehicles on their own which will alert the driver and others.

According to Kids and Cars, different language was included in the Senate Surface Transportation Investment Act which requires a reminder to check the back seat. It said the Senate requirement is inadequate and would not address the majority of these situations, such as when children get into cars on their own. The language needs to be upgraded to specify requirements for occupant detection. It said the technology called for in the Senate language would not have saved the life of the child in Maple City.

“Sadly, the language passed by the Senate bill does not require occupant detection, which is absolutely necessary to save lives. Without occupant detection, children and pets will continue to die in hot cars. We urge members of Congress to continue fighting for a requirement for effective technology like what was included in the House-passed INVEST in America Act. We have the chance to finally end these senseless deaths. How can we possibly stand by and let another 1,000 families bury a child when cost-effective solutions are readily available,” said Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety.

Kids and Cars said with families getting back into the groove of post-pandemic life, it is extremely concerned there could be a surge in the number of children that die in hot cars this summer.

Kids and Cars said hot car deaths continue to happen because nobody believes this could happen to them.

Cowley County Sheriff’s Office: Toddler died from excessive heat exposure

