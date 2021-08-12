Missing Osawatomie teen with autism found safe

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (WIBW) - The search for a missing teen from Osawatomie with autism ended when he was found safe near the city on Wednesday.

According to reports from KCTV5, a teen with autism that went missing from Osawatomie has been found safe. He was found late Wednesday evening.

Bryant Clancy, 18, was found near the city limits of Osawatomie on Wednesday, Aug. 11. He had been missing since Tuesday morning.

“We wish to extend our deepest thanks to Osawatomie Police Department, Osawatomie Fire Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Missouri Search and Rescue K9, and the countless other agencies and community members who took up the search over the last two days,” the city said in a statement.

Clancy’s mother, Lena Clancy, thanked the community for their efforts to help find her child.

“I would like to thank all law enforcement and firefighters and all the volunteers and Lakemary staff who was walking looking for Bryant. Chrissy Rayl and Carrie Johns for being warriors. I am so thankful for all of you. I could not have done this without you all. I never knew I could be so scared but as David Stuteville said I won’t quit till we find him you all are amazing. Thank you so very very much. You amaze me,” said Lena.

Authorities searched the area extensively on Tuesday by searching with drones and K9s and at one point the water rescue team even searched nearby rivers.

