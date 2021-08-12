Advertisement

Max’s Amoco hosts ribbon cutting for official grand opening

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new convenience store at 13th and Gage celebrated its official grand opening Thursday.

After opening in January, the team at Max’s Amoco says they had to make it through many challenges stemming from the pandemic, and the loss of their founder.

But, they’re now ready to welcome the community and utilize their biggest store yet for a new take on the convenience store industry. Some of those ideas include offering high-end chocolate, specialized cotton candy, and gourmet dog treats.

“When this store was built, it was so large that we wanted to add some new concepts to the convenience store market that we don’t see in typical convenience stores,” Carrie Miller, a buyer for Haag Oil Company, said.

“We are trying to dive fully into the food industry and give everybody a one-stop shop,” Regional Manager Tammy Bonnett said.

The store carries its name from the Emporia location, which opened shortly after the Haag family dog, Max, passed away last September.

New convenience store opens near Gage Center

