Manhattan-Ogden board affirms mask requirement for start of school year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - All students and staff in the Manhattan-Ogden school district will wear face coverings inside school buildings to start the school year.

The USD 383 Board of Education voted 6-1 at a special meeting Wednesday night to confirm the district’s updated Pandemic Response Plan. The face mask requirement is regardless of vaccination status.

Brandy Santos cast the lone vote against the policy. Before the vote, she shared a statement of losing a person close to her to the virus, with no chance to say goodbye or attend a funeral. She said she agrees with the need to keep kids in schools and keep them safe. However, she said she did not want to dismiss a parent’s rights to make medical choices for their child.

Board member Curt Herrman said he agreed with Santos’ sentiments about parents rights, however he said parents pass the responsibility to keep their children safe to school staff when they’re inside their buildings. He said masks are a simple thing they can do to protect students.

Classes resume for USD 383 on Aug. 18.

District leaders reinstated the face mask requirement June 30th. In a statement at the time, they said the measure is consistent with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to a significant spike in COVID cases throughout the nation.

Board members adopted the plan, with the caveat that they will review it again no later than Sept. 24.

Face coverings will not be required outdoors, while eating, or during designated mask breaks.

The district said it is thankful schools will be able to open for five days a week of in-person learning all students. They also continue to encourage all students and staff who are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

