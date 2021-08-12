Man that fled to Mexico following 2015 rape convicted 6 years later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man that fled to Mexico as he awaited trial for a 2015 rape has finally been convicted in a Shawnee Co. court.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says Daniel Arreola has been charged for a 2015 sexual assault that happened in Topeka.

On July 11, 2015, Kagay said law enforcement was called to 3931 SW Twilight Ct with reports of a home invasion. Upon arrival, officers found a female resident had invited guests to her apartment that evening, but, as the guests were leaving, a Hispanic male forced his way into the apartment with a firearm.

According to Kagay, the man forced the woman into a back room where he raped her at gunpoint. He then ran from the apartment where he was apprehended and identified as Daniel Arreola.

The case was set for a jury trial to begin on Feb. 17, 2017, however, four days before Arreola cut off his court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet and ran to Mexico. He was apprehended in Mexico and returned to Kansas in August of 2019 and has remained in custody since.

On Thursday, at the end of a 4-day trial, Kagay said a Shawnee Co. jury returned a guilty verdict on seven felony charges including rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated burglary, three counts of aggravated assault and unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring equipment.

Arreola is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 15, 2021, at 4 p.m.

