Kitchen fire damages mobile home in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A kitchen fire on Thursday morning caused an estimated $15,000 damage to a mobile home in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 8:10 a.m. at a mobile home at 1203 N.W. Laurent. The address is just west of N.W. Laurent and Lincoln.

Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Chuck Gatewood said at the scene that crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of the mobile home.

The lone occupant of the residence was able to make it outside safely before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, but not before it caused extensive damage to the kitchen area, where it was believed to have started.

Crews later used a chain saw to cut open a portion of the west side of the mobile home to help ensure the fire didn’t rekindle.

Of the $15,000 loss, $10,000 was to the structure and $5,000 was to its contents.

The mobile home was considered a total loss after the blaze, according to Alan Stahl, public education officer for the Topeka Fire Department.

The Kansas Capital Chapter of the American Red Cross was called to provide emergency assistance for the one male occupant of the residence, Stahl said.

No injuries were reported.

