Advertisement

Kitchen fire damages mobile home in North Topeka

A fire Thursday morning damaged a mobile home in the 1200 block of N.W. Laurent in North Topeka.
A fire Thursday morning damaged a mobile home in the 1200 block of N.W. Laurent in North Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A kitchen fire on Thursday morning caused an estimated $15,000 damage to a mobile home in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 8:10 a.m. at a mobile home at 1203 N.W. Laurent. The address is just west of N.W. Laurent and Lincoln.

Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Chuck Gatewood said at the scene that crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of the mobile home.

The lone occupant of the residence was able to make it outside safely before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, but not before it caused extensive damage to the kitchen area, where it was believed to have started.

Crews later used a chain saw to cut open a portion of the west side of the mobile home to help ensure the fire didn’t rekindle.

Of the $15,000 loss, $10,000 was to the structure and $5,000 was to its contents.

The mobile home was considered a total loss after the blaze, according to Alan Stahl, public education officer for the Topeka Fire Department.

The Kansas Capital Chapter of the American Red Cross was called to provide emergency assistance for the one male occupant of the residence, Stahl said.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
An Amber Alert has been issued for Nina Senkbeil, 6. She was taken by her father, Jacob...
Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in Chanute
JCPD investigates a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School on Aug. 11, 2021.
Spring Valley Elementary school evacuated after threats made on social media
Mayor Michelle De La Isla
Topeka mayor shares how COVID-19 heart damage led to need for pacemaker
Mike Worswick passed away at 75-years-old. He was the CEO of Wolfe's Camera until it closed in...
CEO of Wolfe’s Camera in Topeka passes away at 75

Latest News

Kansas Sens. add migration amendment
Kansas Sens. add migration amendment
RCPD investigates carjacking in Manhattan
Kansas City man indicted on hate crime charge after shooting teen
Bryant Clancy was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the area of 4th and Walnut in Osawatomie.
Missing Osawatomie teen with autism found safe