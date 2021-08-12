KDHE continues statewide COVID vaccine clinics, testing as school returns to session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 vaccine and testing events will continue to be held throughout Kansas as the beginning of the school year draws closer.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the increased presence of the Delta variant in the Sunflower State, local health departments, providers and community groups will continue to host free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. It said the emergency of the variant, which is twice as more infectious than the previous dominant strain, poses a threat to communities throughout the state. As families prepare to send their children back to class, it said health departments statewide will offer vaccine clinics at local schools.

According to the KDHE, the events listed are part of an effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated or tested to stop the spread of the virus to protect themselves and the ones they love. It said free testing is available to everyone in Kansas, regardless of vaccination status or if they have been tested before.

The KDHE said the Delta variant appears to spread most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates and spreads twice as more quickly than the previous dominant strain, B. 117.

Over the last few weeks, the KDHE said almost all patients that have died of COVID-19 have been unvaccinated. It said it is imperative that Kansans stay safe by continuing to social distance and wear masks around unvaccinated people and to get tested if they think they have symptoms of the virus or have been exposed to someone with it.

The KDHE said the following events will take place to vaccinate and test Kansans:

Butler County Thursday, August 12, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Milepost 97, Cassoday, KS 66842 Hours: 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM Friday, August 13, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 97, Cassoday, KS 66842 Hours: 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Cloud County *Monday, August 16, 2021* What: Cloud Community College, Vaccination Clinic Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson Where: Cloud Community College, Parking Lot #2, 631 Caroline Ave. Junction City, KS 6644 Hours: 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Doniphan County *Thursday, August 12, 2021* What: Doniphan County HD, Vaccine Only Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Troy High School, 319 S. Park St., Troy, KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Douglas County Thursday, August 12, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna Where: Lawrence S.A., Kansas Turnpike Milepost 209, Lawrence, KS 66044 Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Friday, August 13, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna Where: Lawrence S.A., Kansas Turnpike Milepost 209, Lawrence, KS 66044 Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Leavenworth County Saturday, August 28, 2021 What: United Methodist Church, Vaccine Only Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna Where: Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St., Leavenworth, KS 66048 Hours: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Reno County Wednesday, August 18, 2021 What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Wednesday, August 25, 2021 What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM Wednesday, September 1, 2021 What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Riley County Thursday, August 12, 2021 What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Be Able Community, 431 5th St., Manhattan, KS Hours: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Tuesday, August 17, 2021 What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502 Hours: 9:00 PM – 4:00 PM Thursday, August 19, 2021 What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna Where: Be Able Community, 431 5th St., Manhattan, KS Hours: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM Tuesday, August 24, 2021 What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502 Hours: 9:00 PM – 4:00 PM Tuesday, August 31, 2021 What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502 Hours: 9:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Saline County Friday, August 20, 2021 What: Ashby House Central Offices, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna Where: Ashby House Central Offices, 204 S 8th St., Salina, KS 67401 Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Sedgwick County Monday, August 16, 2021 What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM Tuesday, August 17, 2021 What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS Hours: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM Monday, August 23, 2021 What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM Tuesday, August 24, 2021 What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS Hours: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM Monday, August 30, 2021 What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM Tuesday, August 31, 2021 What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS Hours: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Seward County Saturday, August 14, 2021 What: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, Vaccine Only Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Where: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, 4 Rock Island Rd., Liberal, KS Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM Sunday, August 15, 2021 What: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, Vaccine Only Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Where: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, 4 Rock Island Rd., Liberal, KS Hours: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Shawnee County Thursday, August 12, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Milepost 188, Topeka KS 66607 Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Friday, August 13, 2021 What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 188, Topeka KS 66607 Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021 What: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, Vaccine Only Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer Where: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, 2401 SE 11th St., Topeka, KS 66607 Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM *Wednesday, September 1, 2021* What: Shawnee Heights Middle School, Vaccine Only Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer Where: Shawnee Heights Middle School, 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd., Tecumseh, KS Hours: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Wyandotte County Thursday, August 12, 2021 What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS 66105 Hours: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Thursday, August 19, 2021 What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105 Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Thursday, August 26, 2021 What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105 Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.