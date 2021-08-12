KDHE continues statewide COVID vaccine clinics, testing as school returns to session
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 vaccine and testing events will continue to be held throughout Kansas as the beginning of the school year draws closer.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the increased presence of the Delta variant in the Sunflower State, local health departments, providers and community groups will continue to host free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. It said the emergency of the variant, which is twice as more infectious than the previous dominant strain, poses a threat to communities throughout the state. As families prepare to send their children back to class, it said health departments statewide will offer vaccine clinics at local schools.
According to the KDHE, the events listed are part of an effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated or tested to stop the spread of the virus to protect themselves and the ones they love. It said free testing is available to everyone in Kansas, regardless of vaccination status or if they have been tested before.
The KDHE said the Delta variant appears to spread most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates and spreads twice as more quickly than the previous dominant strain, B. 117.
Over the last few weeks, the KDHE said almost all patients that have died of COVID-19 have been unvaccinated. It said it is imperative that Kansans stay safe by continuing to social distance and wear masks around unvaccinated people and to get tested if they think they have symptoms of the virus or have been exposed to someone with it.
The KDHE said the following events will take place to vaccinate and test Kansans:
- Butler County
- Thursday, August 12, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna
- Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike Milepost 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
- Hours: 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Friday, August 13, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna
- Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
- Hours: 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Thursday, August 12, 2021
- Cloud County
- *Monday, August 16, 2021*
- What: Cloud Community College, Vaccination Clinic
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Cloud Community College, Parking Lot #2, 631 Caroline Ave. Junction City, KS 6644
- Hours: 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM
- *Monday, August 16, 2021*
- Doniphan County
- *Thursday, August 12, 2021*
- What: Doniphan County HD, Vaccine Only Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Troy High School, 319 S. Park St., Troy, KS
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- *Thursday, August 12, 2021*
- Douglas County
- Thursday, August 12, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
- Where: Lawrence S.A., Kansas Turnpike Milepost 209, Lawrence, KS 66044
- Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Friday, August 13, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
- Where: Lawrence S.A., Kansas Turnpike Milepost 209, Lawrence, KS 66044
- Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Thursday, August 12, 2021
- Leavenworth County
- Saturday, August 28, 2021
- What: United Methodist Church, Vaccine Only Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
- Where: Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St., Leavenworth, KS 66048
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Saturday, August 28, 2021
- Reno County
- Wednesday, August 18, 2021
- What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Wednesday, August 25, 2021
- What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Wednesday, September 1, 2021
- What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Wednesday, August 18, 2021
- Riley County
- Thursday, August 12, 2021
- What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Be Able Community, 431 5th St., Manhattan, KS
- Hours: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Tuesday, August 17, 2021
- What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event
- Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502
- Hours: 9:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Thursday, August 19, 2021
- What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna
- Where: Be Able Community, 431 5th St., Manhattan, KS
- Hours: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Tuesday, August 24, 2021
- What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event
- Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502
- Hours: 9:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Tuesday, August 31, 2021
- What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event
- Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502
- Hours: 9:00 PM – 4:00 PM
- Thursday, August 12, 2021
- Saline County
- Friday, August 20, 2021
- What: Ashby House Central Offices, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
- Where: Ashby House Central Offices, 204 S 8th St., Salina, KS 67401
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Friday, August 20, 2021
- Sedgwick County
- Monday, August 16, 2021
- What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM
- Tuesday, August 17, 2021
- What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Monday, August 23, 2021
- What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM
- Tuesday, August 24, 2021
- What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Monday, August 30, 2021
- What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM
- Tuesday, August 31, 2021
- What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Monday, August 16, 2021
- Seward County
- Saturday, August 14, 2021
- What: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, Vaccine Only Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, 4 Rock Island Rd., Liberal, KS
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Sunday, August 15, 2021
- What: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, Vaccine Only Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, 4 Rock Island Rd., Liberal, KS
- Hours: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Saturday, August 14, 2021
- Shawnee County
- Thursday, August 12, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna
- Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Milepost 188, Topeka KS 66607
- Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- Friday, August 13, 2021
- What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna
- Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 188, Topeka KS 66607
- Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
- Saturday, August 14, 2021
- What: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, Vaccine Only Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Where: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, 2401 SE 11th St., Topeka, KS 66607
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- *Wednesday, September 1, 2021*
- What: Shawnee Heights Middle School, Vaccine Only Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
- Where: Shawnee Heights Middle School, 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd., Tecumseh, KS
- Hours: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
- Thursday, August 12, 2021
- Wyandotte County
- Thursday, August 12, 2021
- What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS 66105
- Hours: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Thursday, August 19, 2021
- What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Thursday, August 26, 2021
- What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
- Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105
- Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Thursday, August 12, 2021
