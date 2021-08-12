Advertisement

KC Mayor works to extend mask mandate through September

FILE - (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FILE - (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Despite a lawsuit against the City for a mandate that face masks be worn indoors, the Kansas City Mayor has introduced legislation to extend that same mandate through September.

KCTV5 reports that Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has introduced legislation on Thursday, Aug. 12, to extend the city’s mask mandate until Sept. 23, 2021.

“Pursuant to upcoming state law changes, Kansas City’s mask rules and guidance will be subject to approval by ordinance,” Lucas said. “Upon passage, the legislation I introduced today will extend the mask order until September 23. The item will be held in committee/public hearing next Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., during a special sitting of the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Operations Committee to be held in the City Council Chambers.”

The mask mandate was reinstated on Aug. 2, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that recommends masks be worn in all indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. The move was intended to help curb the spread of COVID-19 during a surge due to the more contagious Delta variant.

On Aug. 4, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that hours after the Kansas City mask mandate went into effect, he filed a lawsuit to seek to overturn it. He also threatened lawsuits against schools that require students and teachers to wear masks, even if they are vaccinated.

To read the full ordinance, click HERE.

Kansas City mask mandate
Kansas City reinstates indoor mask mandate following lead of St. Louis

Following St. Louis’ new mandates, Kansas City has reinstated its indoor mask mandate, even for vaccinated residents.

St. Louis mask mandate temporarily on hold; Kansas City sued

St. Louis County residents will not be required to wear masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for at least two more weeks after a judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday against a mask mandate that was issued last month.

Missouri AG considers legal action against schools over mask mandates

The Missouri Attorney General will consider taking legal action against schools and colleges that impose a mask mandate.

