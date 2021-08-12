Kansas unemployment claims decreased over 88% compared to 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas unemployment claims have decreased over 88% compared to the same week in 2020.

WalletHub.com says Kansas’s recovery from unemployment seems to be successful with claims during the week of Aug. 2 lower than the same week in 2019.

According to the recent study conducted by WalletHub, States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest, Kansas’ unemployment claims are recovering the third quickest.

WalletHub said Kansas claims are the third most recovered from the previous week and fifth-most recovered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WalletHub, weekly unemployment claims in Kansas decreased by 5.58% compared to the same week in 2019. The change in weekly claims compared to the start of 2020 decreased by 38.04%. Weekly unemployment claims compared to the same week in 2020 decreased by 88.84%. Lastly, the state’s change in unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic has decreased by 89.86%.

WalletHub said Kansas saw the fifth smallest increase in unemployment claims compared to the same week in 2019, as well as the fifth smallest increase since the start of the pandemic to the previous year. It said the Sunflower State had the second smallest increase in claims compared to the same week in 2020.

According to WalletHub, Kansas’ border states are not doing nearly as well. It said Nebraska ranked as the 22nd quickest unemployment claim recovery, Missouri ranked 24th, Oklahoma ranked 31st and Colorado ranked 47th.

