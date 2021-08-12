Advertisement

Kansas City man indicted on hate crime charge after shooting teen

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year-old Kansas City man has been indicted on hate crime and gun violations after he allegedly tried to kill a teenager because of his sexual orientation, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.

A federal grand jury in Kansas City indicted Malachi Robinson with hate crime and firearm violations. He is accused of shooting the victim on May 29, 2019. It was not immediately clear where the shooting occurred.

The victim suffered “significant” injuries that were not life-threatening, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Robinson would face up to life in prison on the hate crime charge and a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, on the firearm charge.

