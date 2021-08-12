Advertisement

Jamie Spears steps down as daughter Britney’s conservator

Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los...
Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 24, 2012, left, and Britney Spears arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2015.(AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as her conservator.

Variety reports the singer’s father filed a response to her petition that he be suspended from her conservatorship by announcing he was stepping down.

However, in court documents obtained by Variety, his attorney said there were “no actual grounds for suspending or removing” him and the reasoning was the “public battle with his daughter.”

The documents go on to say that it was “highly debatable” whether a change in conservator would be in Britney Spears’ best interests.

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.,” said Britney Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart in a statement.

The fighting between those involved in the conservatorship has grown increasingly heated, and increasingly public, since Spears’ dramatic testimony at a hearing on June 23, when she told a judge " I just want my life back.”

