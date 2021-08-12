International Military Officers learn lessons from Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas statehouse welcomed over a hundred international military officers to its chambers.

The officers, studying at the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, spent the day learning the ins and outs of the Kansas legislative and judicial processes.

They also received a tour of the Capitol and met with lawmakers and Gov. Laura Kelly, who welcomed them to Kansas.

“On behalf of the State of Kansas, I would like to welcome the 128th class of international officers from Fort Leavenworth to our State Capitol and thank them for their service,” Gov. Kelly said in a statement. “For years, our international officer students have gone on to play key roles in their respective nations, and I am confident that this tradition will continue with this year’s class.”

The officers present represent nearly 90 countries from many parts of the world, from South America to Asia and even the South Pacific.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.