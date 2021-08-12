Advertisement

International Military Officers learn lessons from Kansas Statehouse

Governor Laura Kelly speaks to international military officers at the statehouse on Aug. 12,...
Governor Laura Kelly speaks to international military officers at the statehouse on Aug. 12, 2021.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas statehouse welcomed over a hundred international military officers to its chambers.

The officers, studying at the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, spent the day learning the ins and outs of the Kansas legislative and judicial processes.

They also received a tour of the Capitol and met with lawmakers and Gov. Laura Kelly, who welcomed them to Kansas.

“On behalf of the State of Kansas, I would like to welcome the 128th class of international officers from Fort Leavenworth to our State Capitol and thank them for their service,” Gov. Kelly said in a statement. “For years, our international officer students have gone on to play key roles in their respective nations, and I am confident that this tradition will continue with this year’s class.”

The officers present represent nearly 90 countries from many parts of the world, from South America to Asia and even the South Pacific.

International military officers to visit Kansas Statehouse

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
Mayor Michelle De La Isla
Topeka mayor shares how COVID-19 heart damage led to need for pacemaker
An Amber Alert has been issued for Nina Senkbeil, 6. She was taken by her father, Jacob...
Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in Chanute
JCPD investigates a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School on Aug. 11, 2021.
Spring Valley Elementary school evacuated after threats made on social media
Mike Worswick passed away at 75-years-old. He was the CEO of Wolfe's Camera until it closed in...
CEO of Wolfe’s Camera in Topeka passes away at 75

Latest News

Max's is located near Huntoon and Gage.
Ribbon cut on new store
Max's is located near Huntoon and Gage.
Max’s Amoco hosts ribbon cutting for official grand opening
Live at Five
Gov. Laura Kelly signs the Move Over bill to protect first responders on Aug. 12, 2021.
Gov. Kelly signs bill to protect emergency responders