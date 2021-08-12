Gov. Kelly signs bill to protect emergency responders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of lawmakers and utility workers celebrated a step forward in making Kansas streets safer.

They joined the governor Thursday for a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 67, it’s an amendment to the ‘Move Over’ law that protects emergency responders and roadside workers.

The bill adds utility workers to the list of those for whom drivers are now required to move over. Sen. Ethan Corson, one of the legislation leads, says utility workers are the unsung heroes in any community.

“We rightly recognize military, firefighters, police as the heroes they are, but you know who else is a hero in my book,” Sen. Corson asked. “The lineman that gets up in a bucket at three in the morning when it’s 20 below, and works to restore gas, heat or electricity to a community.”

Gov. Kelly concluded the event with a celebratory signing of the bill.

