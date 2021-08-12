Funding opportunities become available to local artists struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local artists are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their wallets and ArtsConnect is working to help keep them funded.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is fueled by the emergence of the Delta variant, local art vendors are struggling to stay afloat. ArtsConnect says it is working to let area artists know about relief funding opportunities available to them. It said a list of resources is available on its website.

According to ArtsConnect, Aug. 12, at 11:59 p.m. is the due date for the first part of the ARPA Funds from the National Endowment for the Arts. It said the program will be carried out through a one-time grant to eligible organizations, which includes nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies, arts service organizations, units of state or local government, federally recognized tribal communities or tribes and a range of other organizations.

ArtsConnect said the ARPA relief fund grants will be made to eligible organizations to support their own operations. Unlike other funding programs that offer project-based support, it said the Rescue Plan funds are meant to support day-to-day business expenses and operating costs that are not specific to programmatic activities. It said cost share or matching funds are not required.

According to ArtsConnect, the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission has opened applications for relief funding for quarter 4. It said the Short-Term Operational Support program provides immediate one-time grants to arts nonprofit organizations that face financial hardships due to circumstances beyond their control as decided by state and federal governments. It said the funds are meant to be used for staff retention purposes and ongoing facility expenses in the creative arts sector in the Sunflower State. These applications are due by Sept. 4.

ArtsConnect said the Rocket Relief program from the Charlotte Street Foundation is meant to provide emergency support to artists in the Kansas City regional bi-state region within 80 miles of Kansas City. It said organizations are not eligible for funding as entities, however, individual artists associated with these entities are eligible on their own. It said applicants that have already gotten a Rocket Relief grant in Cycle 1, 2 or 3 are not eligible. The grant is meant to help artists whose incomes have been impacted by the pandemic and who need help with basic expenses like food, housing, medical costs and childcare. It sid the fund is open to all self-identifying visual artists in the Rocket Relief region. Grants are available as flat stipends of $1,000.

