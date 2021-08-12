Advertisement

Former Topeka High coach Willie Nicklin to be honored at Saturday celebration

A celebration of the life of Hall-of-Fame basketball coach Willie Nicklin, who died in December at the age of 92, will take place Saturday morning in the Topeka High School gymnasium, near S.W. 9th and Western streetes. The basketball court at Topeka High is named in Nicklin's honor.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gathering celebrating the life of Hall-of-Fame basketball coach Willie Nicklin will take place Saturday morning at Topeka High School.

Nicklin, who was the head basketball coach at Topeka High from 1970 to 1994, died in December at the age of 92.

Private family services were held at Lowman United Methodist Church in Topeka following his death.

A public celebration honoring Nicklin will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Topeka High School gymnasium, near S.W. 9th and Western streets.

Nicklin coached in Arnold, Oxford and Topeka. He posted 501 career wins and won two state championships at Topeka High, in 1973 and 1986.

He also led the Trojans to three second-place finishes at the state tournament.

In addition, Nicklin’s teams won 14 league championships -- in both the Sunflower League and I-70 League -- 11 sub-state titles and seven Topeka Invitational Tournament championships.

He was inducted into the Kansas Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame.

For many years after his retirement, Nicklin was a fixture at Topeka High sporting events.

The basketball court at Topeka High was named “Willie Nicklin Court” in his honor.

