Forecast: Kansas expected to harvest smaller corn crop

FILE
FILE(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas farmers are expected to harvest a smaller corn crop this season, according to a forecast released Thursday.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service said in its monthly production report that the state is projected to bring in 745 million bushels of corn, down 3% from last year. The smaller corn crop is expected because the estimated 5.4 million acres to be harvested in Kansas is down 6% from last year.

The agency also said released its latest forecasts for other the state’s major crops. Sorghum production is expected to come in at 240 million bushels, up 1% from a year ago. The soybean harvest was forecast at 187 million bushels, down 2% from last year.

That compares to the estimated winter wheat harvest of 380 million bushels, up 35% from last year.

