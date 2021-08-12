A family is raising money to purchase an accessible vehicle for woman left paralyzed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A family needs help raising money to purchase an accessible vehicle for a woman left paralyzed by a shooting.

Keisheona Wilkins was headed to work the night of September 8, 2018, and then her life took a turn.

“It happened so fast, I really didn’t know what to think,” Wilkins explained. “I didn’t know I was in any kind of danger at the time.

“I was approaching my car and I heard gunshots and then instantly felt pain and turned around there was a person in all black, ski mask and everything walking towards me as he was shooting me. I was on the phone with my friend, and I was telling her to call for help,” Wilkins added.

Keisheona spent three days in a coma and when she woke, the doctor broke the news.

“The doctor came in told me that I had been shot 10 times and I was paralyzed from the waist down, and the baby I was carrying didn’t make it,” Wilkins said.

“I was concerned about the paralysis and at that particular point, I thought hopefully it’s just temporary, and then once they explained the extinct of the injuries,” Keisheona Wilkins’s mother, Bridgett Shuler said.

“I’m always with God, all things are possible. It’s something that wasn’t repairable, so that’s why they said she’ll never walk again,” Shuler added.

Keisheona who is a mother of three was shocked - but determined.

“I never imagine anything like this happening to me, but I’m very really thankful that I was able to make it through. right now, I’m just trying to, I’m still trying to find my new normal,” Wilkins emphasized.

Before the incident, Keisheona worked as a certified nursing assistant and home health aid.

”I’m physically not able to do that anymore but I’ve always had a passion for art, so I’m going to start going to school for graphic technology,” Wilkins said.

“She’s got a good heart and I just want her to be able to do all those things that she wants to be able to do as she learns how to do them differently,” Shuler said.

Keisheona’s family is raising money to buy an accessible vehicle she could drive on her own, to help her regain her mobility and independence.

“They’re really around $50,000 and that’s probably something on the low if you want to get something nice and on the low end. that’s not a purchase you can make every day,” Shuler explained.

“Having a vehicle, it will help me get out, in general, to get out in the community. It will help me be able to go to my kids’ games,” Wilkins emphasized. “It will be my reliable transportation to and from school, to and from the store. I’ve been stranded at the store a few times, so it’s very important for me to make it home at the end of the day.”

Keisheona says this vehicle could be ‘key’ to steering toward a new normal, “from the beginning I’ve just been fighting every day just to be there for my kids, they’re the reason why I fight so hard.”

Keisheona’s family is holding a ‘Keys for Kei’ event will from 5 PM to 10:30 PM on Saturday night at Loving Hearts Training Center located at 4201 SW 15th Street.

For information on how to donate, you can donate in person at the event or send donations to Keisheona’s Venmo: @Keisheona-Wilkins or cash-app at $goalgetter30 and note: K4K.

