Driver rolls car trying to avoid vehicle with its hazard lights on

A 46-year-old Junction City woman rolled her car four times while trying to avoid another...
A 46-year-old Junction City woman rolled her car four times while trying to avoid another vehicle with its hazard lights on.
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department said a woman rolled her car multiple times Thursday morning after trying to avoid another vehicle with its hazard lights on.

Officers responded to the rollover crash around 8 a.m. along Ft. Riley Blvd. near S. Walnut St., just southeast of Ogden.

They said a 46-year-old Junction City woman was headed east on Ft. Riley Blvd. when she came across an SUV driving under the speed limit with its hazard lights on.

RCPD said she then attempted to switch lanes to pass the SUV and began to fishtail. The driver went off the road, into the median, and rolled four times.

The woman suffered only minor injuries in the crash and requested not to be taken to the hospital.

