Advertisement

Didn’t get the emergency alert test on your cell phone? Here’s how to opt in

Nationwide test alert Wednesday
Nationwide test alert Wednesday(KY3)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - An emergency alert that sounded across the country Wednesday afternoon was only a test.

WIBW-TV was among televisions stations where people saw the alert at 1:20 p.m. Central Time. The Federal Emergency Management Agency was conducting a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System and Wireless Alert System.

The test message crossed radios, TVs, and many cell phones.

If you didn’t get it on your phone, it’s because you have to opt in. The FCC posts instructions on how to do so on its web site.

On Android phones, it’s a matter of activating test alerts through the Emergency Alerts or Apps & Notifications settings. On iPhone and IOS devices, use the phone keypad to dial *5005*25371# which will bring up a notice that test alerts are enabled.

FEMA said the test is a way to make sure the system is working properly in case there is a national emergency where the alert would be issued.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
Evel Knievel Museum departure deal “imminent”
The Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying this woman. She is a possible suspect in a...
Public asked to help identify woman after fraudulent checks used in Topeka, Manhattan
Semi driver injured in crash Tuesday on I-70 near Topeka
KHP responds to an accident on the turnpike, about 15 miles from Topeka
Mother, two sons, hurt in turnpike accident

Latest News

Riley Co. Grade School will start school year with new principal, updated building
Students wearing face masks arrive at Amanda Arnold Elementary School in Manhattan for classes...
Manhattan-Ogden board affirms mask requirement for start of school year
USD 378 Riley County Grade School exterior updates
Bomb threat at JC elementary school 6 p.m.
Bomb threat at JC elementary school 6 p.m.