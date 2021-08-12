Didn’t get the emergency alert test on your cell phone? Here’s how to opt in

(WIBW) - An emergency alert that sounded across the country Wednesday afternoon was only a test.

WIBW-TV was among televisions stations where people saw the alert at 1:20 p.m. Central Time. The Federal Emergency Management Agency was conducting a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System and Wireless Alert System.

The test message crossed radios, TVs, and many cell phones.

If you didn’t get it on your phone, it’s because you have to opt in. The FCC posts instructions on how to do so on its web site.

On Android phones, it’s a matter of activating test alerts through the Emergency Alerts or Apps & Notifications settings. On iPhone and IOS devices, use the phone keypad to dial *5005*25371# which will bring up a notice that test alerts are enabled.

FEMA said the test is a way to make sure the system is working properly in case there is a national emergency where the alert would be issued.

