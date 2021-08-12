COVID-19 convinces owner of Southwind Art Gallery to retire, close gallery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After being hospitalized due to COVID-19, the owner of Southwind Art Gallery and Framewoods has a new lease on life, which does not include continuing to run the business.

The Southwind Art Gallery and Framewoods says after she was hospitalized due to COVID-19, the owner of the gallery, Janet Pudah will retire from the business and close the gallery at the end of September.

According to the Gallery, artists with art on display will need to make an appointment with Meredith to pick up their art. It said all art is required to be signed out on the checkout sheet and reviewed by Meredith.

To come into the Gallery, staff said visitors are required to wear a mask, no exceptions. It said only two people, besides employees, are allowed in the gallery at a time and six feet of social distancing should still be maintained. If artists do not want to wear a mask, it said art can be left outside the door once the sign-out sheet has been completed. The gallery will not mail any art back to artists, they are required to come pick it up.

According to the Gallery, art pickups can be scheduled until Aug. 19 before school starts. If artists cannot come before this time, they need to let the Gallery know another time they can pick up their artwork.

The Gallery said most of its staff has been infected with COVID-19. It said it is waiting for members to recover in order to finish frame orders and the closing process.

“We say this with heavy hearts, but we must put our health first,” said the Gallery. “Thank you to all who have supported the gallery.”

Janet Pudah took over for Gary Blitsch as the owner of Southwind Art Gallery and Framewoods in January of 2019.

