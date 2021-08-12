Advertisement

Child Advocacy, Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence organizations to see grants to improve programs

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and state organizations that help children and sexual assault or domestic violence survivors will soon see an infusion of cash to help projects and programs.

Governor Laura Kelly says over 40 domestic violence and sexual assault programs and children’s advocacy centers throughout Kansas will get over $6 million in grants to improve services for survivors.

“Through these grants, we will bolster critical support services for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration will continue to do all we can to provide support and resources to Kansans who need it most.”

According to the Kansas Governor, the 2022 State General Fund Grant Program for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault provides funds for sexual and domestic violence programs throughout the Sunflower State. She said programs are accessible all day, every day and provide a wide range of services like emergency safe shelter, crisis helpline calls, crisis intervention, ongoing counseling and support and advocacy to help increase safety.

Gov. Kelly said Kansas children’s advocacy centers are awarded funds from the 2022 State General Funds for Children’s Advocacy Centers. She said CACs are child-focused, community-oriented programs that coordinate investigation and intervention services for abused children by gathering professionals and agencies in a comprehensive and multi-disciplinary model.

According to Gov. Kelly, these state funds are also used to leverage federal funds to help expand and improve services.

Gov. Kelly said grants have been awarded to the following sexual assault and domestic violence organizations:

  • Hope Unlimited - Allen Co., $141,690
  • Family Crisis Center, Inc. - Barton Co., $243,595
  • Family Life Center - Butler Co., $90,563
  • Safehouse Crisis Center - Crawford Co., $239,374
  • The Sexual Trauma And Abuse Care Center - Douglas Co., $121,106
  • The Willow Domestic Violence Center - Douglas Co., $217,013
  • Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services - Ellis Co., $206,617
  • Family Crisis Service - Finney Co., $114,513
  • Crisis Center of Dodge City - Ford Co., $71,010
  • Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force - Harvey Co., $237,970
  • SAFEHOME - Johnson Co., $258,361
  • Alliance Against Family Violence - Leavenworth Co., $75,360
  • SOS - Lyon Co., $227,653
  • BrightHouse - Reno Co., $138,533
  • Crisis Center - Riley Co., $391,030
  • Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas - $361,732
  • Catholic Charities, Harbor House - Sedgwick Co., $182,463
  • StepStone - Sedgwick Co., $69,128
  • Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center - Sedgwick Co., $283,894
  • Wichita Family Crisis Center - Sedgwick Co., $203,483
  • Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services - Seward Co., $181,581
  • Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence - Shawnee Co., $422,408
  • YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment - Shawnee Co., $238,421
  • Friends of Yates - Wyandotte Co., $349,932
  • Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault - Wyandotte Co., $166,750

According to Gov. Kelly, grants have been awarded to the following child advocacy organizations:

  • Hope Unlimited - Allen Co., $52,173
  • Family Crisis Center - Barton Co., $63,308
  • Sunlight Child Advocacy Center - Butler Co., $50,589
  • North Central Kansas CASA - Cloud Co., $14,346
  • Children’s Advocacy Center - Crawford Co., $48,453
  • Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center - Ford Co., - $33,801
  • Heart to Heart - Harvey Co., $48,827
  • Sunflower House - Johnson Co., $116,115
  • First Judicial District CASA Association - Leavenworth Co., $47,117
  • SOS - Lyon Co., $45,750
  • Horizons Mental Health Center - Reno Co. $68,321
  • Sunflower CASA Project - Riley Co., $35,984
  • Child Advocacy and Parenting Services - Saline Co., $39,941
  • Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center - Scott Co., $47,470
  • Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick Co. - Sedgwick Co., $117,579
  • Children’s Advocacy Centers for Kansas - Sedgwick Co., $60,253
  • LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center - Shawnee Co., $62,963

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
Mayor Michelle De La Isla
Topeka mayor shares how COVID-19 heart damage led to need for pacemaker
An Amber Alert has been issued for Nina Senkbeil, 6. She was taken by her father, Jacob...
Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in Chanute
JCPD investigates a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School on Aug. 11, 2021.
Spring Valley Elementary school evacuated after threats made on social media
Mike Worswick passed away at 75-years-old. He was the CEO of Wolfe's Camera until it closed in...
CEO of Wolfe’s Camera in Topeka passes away at 75

Latest News

Ogden rollover
Ogden rollover
COVID Scorecard 8/12
COVID Scorecard 8/12
FILE
Wichita man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for possession of child porn
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Kansas unemployment claims decreased over 88% compared to 2020