Child Advocacy, Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence organizations to see grants to improve programs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and state organizations that help children and sexual assault or domestic violence survivors will soon see an infusion of cash to help projects and programs.
Governor Laura Kelly says over 40 domestic violence and sexual assault programs and children’s advocacy centers throughout Kansas will get over $6 million in grants to improve services for survivors.
“Through these grants, we will bolster critical support services for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration will continue to do all we can to provide support and resources to Kansans who need it most.”
According to the Kansas Governor, the 2022 State General Fund Grant Program for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault provides funds for sexual and domestic violence programs throughout the Sunflower State. She said programs are accessible all day, every day and provide a wide range of services like emergency safe shelter, crisis helpline calls, crisis intervention, ongoing counseling and support and advocacy to help increase safety.
Gov. Kelly said Kansas children’s advocacy centers are awarded funds from the 2022 State General Funds for Children’s Advocacy Centers. She said CACs are child-focused, community-oriented programs that coordinate investigation and intervention services for abused children by gathering professionals and agencies in a comprehensive and multi-disciplinary model.
According to Gov. Kelly, these state funds are also used to leverage federal funds to help expand and improve services.
Gov. Kelly said grants have been awarded to the following sexual assault and domestic violence organizations:
- Hope Unlimited - Allen Co., $141,690
- Family Crisis Center, Inc. - Barton Co., $243,595
- Family Life Center - Butler Co., $90,563
- Safehouse Crisis Center - Crawford Co., $239,374
- The Sexual Trauma And Abuse Care Center - Douglas Co., $121,106
- The Willow Domestic Violence Center - Douglas Co., $217,013
- Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services - Ellis Co., $206,617
- Family Crisis Service - Finney Co., $114,513
- Crisis Center of Dodge City - Ford Co., $71,010
- Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force - Harvey Co., $237,970
- SAFEHOME - Johnson Co., $258,361
- Alliance Against Family Violence - Leavenworth Co., $75,360
- SOS - Lyon Co., $227,653
- BrightHouse - Reno Co., $138,533
- Crisis Center - Riley Co., $391,030
- Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas - $361,732
- Catholic Charities, Harbor House - Sedgwick Co., $182,463
- StepStone - Sedgwick Co., $69,128
- Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center - Sedgwick Co., $283,894
- Wichita Family Crisis Center - Sedgwick Co., $203,483
- Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services - Seward Co., $181,581
- Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence - Shawnee Co., $422,408
- YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment - Shawnee Co., $238,421
- Friends of Yates - Wyandotte Co., $349,932
- Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault - Wyandotte Co., $166,750
According to Gov. Kelly, grants have been awarded to the following child advocacy organizations:
- Hope Unlimited - Allen Co., $52,173
- Family Crisis Center - Barton Co., $63,308
- Sunlight Child Advocacy Center - Butler Co., $50,589
- North Central Kansas CASA - Cloud Co., $14,346
- Children’s Advocacy Center - Crawford Co., $48,453
- Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center - Ford Co., - $33,801
- Heart to Heart - Harvey Co., $48,827
- Sunflower House - Johnson Co., $116,115
- First Judicial District CASA Association - Leavenworth Co., $47,117
- SOS - Lyon Co., $45,750
- Horizons Mental Health Center - Reno Co. $68,321
- Sunflower CASA Project - Riley Co., $35,984
- Child Advocacy and Parenting Services - Saline Co., $39,941
- Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center - Scott Co., $47,470
- Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick Co. - Sedgwick Co., $117,579
- Children’s Advocacy Centers for Kansas - Sedgwick Co., $60,253
- LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center - Shawnee Co., $62,963
