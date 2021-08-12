Child Advocacy, Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence organizations to see grants to improve programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and state organizations that help children and sexual assault or domestic violence survivors will soon see an infusion of cash to help projects and programs.

Governor Laura Kelly says over 40 domestic violence and sexual assault programs and children’s advocacy centers throughout Kansas will get over $6 million in grants to improve services for survivors.

“Through these grants, we will bolster critical support services for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration will continue to do all we can to provide support and resources to Kansans who need it most.”

According to the Kansas Governor, the 2022 State General Fund Grant Program for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault provides funds for sexual and domestic violence programs throughout the Sunflower State. She said programs are accessible all day, every day and provide a wide range of services like emergency safe shelter, crisis helpline calls, crisis intervention, ongoing counseling and support and advocacy to help increase safety.

Gov. Kelly said Kansas children’s advocacy centers are awarded funds from the 2022 State General Funds for Children’s Advocacy Centers. She said CACs are child-focused, community-oriented programs that coordinate investigation and intervention services for abused children by gathering professionals and agencies in a comprehensive and multi-disciplinary model.

According to Gov. Kelly, these state funds are also used to leverage federal funds to help expand and improve services.

Gov. Kelly said grants have been awarded to the following sexual assault and domestic violence organizations:

Hope Unlimited - Allen Co., $141,690

Family Crisis Center, Inc. - Barton Co., $243,595

Family Life Center - Butler Co., $90,563

Safehouse Crisis Center - Crawford Co., $239,374

The Sexual Trauma And Abuse Care Center - Douglas Co., $121,106

The Willow Domestic Violence Center - Douglas Co., $217,013

Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services - Ellis Co., $206,617

Family Crisis Service - Finney Co., $114,513

Crisis Center of Dodge City - Ford Co., $71,010

Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force - Harvey Co., $237,970

SAFEHOME - Johnson Co., $258,361

Alliance Against Family Violence - Leavenworth Co., $75,360

SOS - Lyon Co., $227,653

BrightHouse - Reno Co., $138,533

Crisis Center - Riley Co., $391,030

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas - $361,732

Catholic Charities, Harbor House - Sedgwick Co., $182,463

StepStone - Sedgwick Co., $69,128

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center - Sedgwick Co., $283,894

Wichita Family Crisis Center - Sedgwick Co., $203,483

Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services - Seward Co., $181,581

Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence - Shawnee Co., $422,408

YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment - Shawnee Co., $238,421

Friends of Yates - Wyandotte Co., $349,932

Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault - Wyandotte Co., $166,750

According to Gov. Kelly, grants have been awarded to the following child advocacy organizations:

Hope Unlimited - Allen Co., $52,173

Family Crisis Center - Barton Co., $63,308

Sunlight Child Advocacy Center - Butler Co., $50,589

North Central Kansas CASA - Cloud Co., $14,346

Children’s Advocacy Center - Crawford Co., $48,453

Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center - Ford Co., - $33,801

Heart to Heart - Harvey Co., $48,827

Sunflower House - Johnson Co., $116,115

First Judicial District CASA Association - Leavenworth Co., $47,117

SOS - Lyon Co., $45,750

Horizons Mental Health Center - Reno Co. $68,321

Sunflower CASA Project - Riley Co., $35,984

Child Advocacy and Parenting Services - Saline Co., $39,941

Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center - Scott Co., $47,470

Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick Co. - Sedgwick Co., $117,579

Children’s Advocacy Centers for Kansas - Sedgwick Co., $60,253

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center - Shawnee Co., $62,963

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.