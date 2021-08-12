Car dealership drives $20K toward Topeka school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local car dealer is driving its support to a Topeka school.

Laird Noller Ford presented a $20,000 check to Topeka Public Schools. The money will go to provide uniforms and other supplies for students at Lowman Hill College Prep Academy.

This is the third year Laird Noller has supported the school. Chelsea Ramirez, business development manager for the dealership, said partnerships like this were important to Noller, who passed away last summer.

“Laird was always a big part of the community and he knew, without the community, we would not be here the 60-plus years we have been,” she said. “In order for us to show that appreciation, we do try to give back to the community at every possible chance that we can.”

Dr. Tiffany Anderson, USD 501 superintendent, said Lowman Hill College Prep Academy has about 300 students. She said the school requires uniforms, which is an added expense for parents. She said the donation means no student will be in need.

“This has been a crazy year with the pandemic,” Anderson said. “So many families have lost jobs, they’re in transition with their housing, they’ve had various other struggles and health issues so if we can just take one thing off their plate, let’s do it.”

Last year’s donation provided hand sanitizer, face masks, and iPads for at-home learning. Anderson said the supplies - from backpacks to pens and paper - are a huge help for families.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.